News to Know for Dec. 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and somehow it’s already the first day of December, officially kicking off the final stretch of 2025. And in true Florida fashion, December is starting off on the warm side, with hot weather already back in full swing after a few cooler days.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Shopping experts break down what to buy on Black Friday versus Cyber Monday: The Black Friday through Cyber Monday period is considered the biggest sale event of the year.

The Black Friday through Cyber Monday period is considered the biggest sale event of the year. USF's Alex Golesh makes statement after accepting Auburn coaching position: Following the announcement, Golesh made a post to X, thanking the players and the university for "an incredible three years as head football coach." WFTS

Still Thankful Festival in Tampa celebrates community and gratitude at Perry Harvey Sr. Park: The atmosphere was infused with a festive spirit and a sense of togetherness following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The atmosphere was infused with a festive spirit and a sense of togetherness following the Thanksgiving holiday. US halts all asylum decisions after the shooting of National Guard members: The Trump administration has halted all asylum decisions and paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports, seizing on the National Guard shooting in the nation's capital to intensify efforts to rein in legal immigration.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect temperatures in the 60s this morning with some scattered clouds. Afternoon highs should reach the mid-80s, with some towns even approaching record highs.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 1 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Google has filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against 25 unknown members of a global crime ring accused of powering mass scam texts designed to steal personal information. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises marking scam texts as junk, deleting them, and never replying to or clicking any links from unknown senders.

Susan Solves It: Google Text Scam Lawsuit

Bolts snag 7th straight win

On Saturday, Brandon Hagel scored twice and Jonas Johansson made 12 saves as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 4-1, extending their winning streak to seven.

It's a great time to be a Bolts fan because Tampa Bay is 7-0-0 since Nov. 18 and has outscored opponents 30-10 during that time.

The Bolts will stay on the road to take on the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Tuesday starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 1

Push through a high-energy workout surrounded by fresh air and nature at HIIT in the Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Spend quality time with loved ones, enjoying creative activities, games, and entertainment at Family Day.

When: 1 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore Tampa’s scenic spots while solving clues and completing challenges during the Blue Bay & Green Spaces scavenger hunt.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.