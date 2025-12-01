Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

USF's Alex Golesh makes statement after accepting Auburn coaching position

South Florida Navy Football
Gail Burton/AP
South Florida head coach Alex Golesh reacts to penalty call during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov.1 5, 2025, in Annapolis, Md.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
South Florida Navy Football
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Auburn hired University of South Florida's Alex Golesh as its next football coach on Sunday.

Following the announcement, Golesh made a post to X, thanking the players and the university for "an incredible three years as head football coach."

USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins also posted to X on Sunday, congratulating Golesh and announcing the search for his replacement is already underway.

"Bulls Nation, our next head coach will build upon what Coach Golesh and his staff have helped start. We will all help take our USF Football program to championship heights as quickly as possible together! The search for our next leader is already underway."

Higgins also announced on X defensive line coach Kevin Patrick will serve as interim head coach.

Golesh went 23-15 in three seasons with the Bulls, a tenure that coincided with USF ranking second in the country in total offense and fourth in scoring.

Golesh is signing a six-year contract with Auburn that averages more than $7 million annually to replace Hugh Freeze, who was fired in early November.

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Deputy was speeding to call involving a fight among elementary school students on school bus when black box shows he was driving nearly double the speed limit on busy highway

Lawsuit alleges deputy driving 97 mph without lights and siren killed truck driver

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.