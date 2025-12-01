USF's Alex Golesh makes statement after accepting Auburn coaching position

TAMPA, Fla. — Auburn hired University of South Florida's Alex Golesh as its next football coach on Sunday.

Following the announcement, Golesh made a post to X, thanking the players and the university for "an incredible three years as head football coach."

USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins also posted to X on Sunday, congratulating Golesh and announcing the search for his replacement is already underway.

"Bulls Nation, our next head coach will build upon what Coach Golesh and his staff have helped start. We will all help take our USF Football program to championship heights as quickly as possible together! The search for our next leader is already underway."

Coach Golesh just informed our team that he has accepted the head coaching position at Auburn. Let me be the first to say we are truly excited for Alex, Alexis & their kids! We love Coach Golesh and are beyond grateful for what he has done for our program. Rest assured, we did… — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) November 30, 2025

Higgins also announced on X defensive line coach Kevin Patrick will serve as interim head coach.

Excited to share that fellow Forever Bull Kevin Patrick (@DLineKP) will serve as our Interim Head Coach for @USFFootball as we go after our tenth win of the season! KP bleeds green and gold and will be a fantastic leader for us during bowl season! 🤘🏻😤 — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) November 30, 2025

Golesh went 23-15 in three seasons with the Bulls, a tenure that coincided with USF ranking second in the country in total offense and fourth in scoring.

Golesh is signing a six-year contract with Auburn that averages more than $7 million annually to replace Hugh Freeze, who was fired in early November.