Still Thankful Festival in Tampa celebrates community and gratitude at Perry Harvey Sr. Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in Tampa for the Still Thankful Festival, an event dedicated to celebrating gratitude and community at Perry Harvey Sr. Park.
Families shared stories, children enjoyed live music, and games filled the park with laughter. The atmosphere was infused with a festive spirit and a sense of togetherness following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Organizers also set up a resource hub to connect attendees to community services and programs available in the area.
The annual event aims to foster connection, support, and appreciation among Tampa residents while providing a space for family-friendly fun.
