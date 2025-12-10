News to Know for Dec. 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Dec. 10, and one year ago today, the first edition of this newsletter was written. It’s officially been one year of starting the day by sharing Tampa Bay’s weather, local stories, and the little moments that make the community feel like home. Happy Wednesday, and happy birthday to the newsletter.

News to Know

CAIR responds to DeSantis terrorist organization designation with lawsuit: The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced it plans to file a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis after he designated the nonprofit as a "terrorist organization" through an executive. Reporter Annette Gutierrez breaks down what the nonprofit said at Tuesday's press conference.

Democrat wins Miami mayor's race for the first time in nearly 30 years: The victory provides Democrats with some momentum heading into a high-stakes midterm election when the GOP is looking to keep its grip in Florida.

Tampa Bay mother upset after son's grave plate was removed from grave: Numerous families say they discovered their loved one's grave plate removed from the gravesite. Monica Woods told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone she found her son's grave plate near a dumpster along with others.

Settlement reached after alleged disability act violation by a Plant City childcare facility: A settlement has been reached after an alleged violation of Title III accessibility requirements by Autumn Leaf Academy Inc. in Plant City.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says today will be less windy with a lot more sunshine, and we'll take that as a win before a dry front moves in tomorrow.

Forecast: A milder day ahead

Susan Solves It

AI-generated content is making some shoppers question the authenticity of online reviews, prompting experts to share tips for spotting trustworthy feedback. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking for verified purchases, watching for sponsored or incentivized posts, and reading reviews closely for signs of repeated wording or suspicious posting patterns.

Susan Solves It: AI Shopping Trust

Lightning break out of scoring slump

The Bolts ended their four-game losing streak last night in a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens. After back-to-back shutout losses, the Lightning started strong and fast, with Brayden Point putting one in the net in the first three minutes to set the tone of the game.

Five goals later, the Bolts had defeated the Canadiens, finally ending the shut-out streak, even without Victor Hedman, who left after the first period with an injury and didn’t return.

The Bolts will look to start a new win streak when their road trip continues on Thursday against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Dec. Wednesday, 10

Skate on the ice, sip hot cocoa, and browse festive shops at Winter Village presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: $18.50

Bring your creativity and relax with a hands-on sewing session in a welcoming, laid-back environment.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa, Cost: Free

Put your detective skills to the test as you immerse yourself in solving the thrilling Knives Out mystery, Wake Up Dead Man.

When: 6:45 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14



