Tampa Bay mother upset after son's grave plate was removed from grave

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother said she discovered her personal property had been removed from her son's gravesite in Tampa.

Monica Woods buried her son, Joseph Woods, Jr., in March of 2023.

She laid him to rest at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa. This week, she said cemetery management removed her son's grave plate.

She discovered it near a dumpster along with other grave plates.

"I'm hurt. I don't know what to feel right now. The pain is back. It never goes away. I had a scab on it, it was trying to heal, but it's back off again so I'm starting from square one again...it looks terrible," said Woods.

Numerous families gathered at the cemetery on Tuesday, December 9. They expressed similar concerns over management removing the grave plates off their loved one's gravesite.

Woods said she would have appreciated more notice so she could have removed the plate herself.

"Thrown in dirt like trash thrown away," she said.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to the cemetery's management.

Greta Harrison, a cemetery manager, said, "To be clear, we are not 'throwing away everything.' We are removing specific items that are not approved under the cemetery’s long-standing rules and regulations. These policies exist to ensure safety, preserve the grounds, and maintain a respectful, consistent appearance throughout the cemetery. We understand that in recent years, some items may have remained in place without enforcement. With new ownership and updated oversight, our responsibility is to apply the existing rules consistently and fairly for all families. Our goal is not to diminish anyone’s love or remembrance. It is to protect the dignity of the cemetery and ensure that all families are treated equally under the same standards."

Harrison also said, "If you have questions about what is permitted, we encourage you to contact our office. We are happy to provide a copy of the rules and help you find approved ways to honor your loved one."

Harrison provided Tampa Bay 28 with a copy of the rules and regulations.

Woods said she would have appreciated better communication. She said families deserve to be treated with respect.

"I don’t have a problem with the rules. I follow rules...if you would’ve gave me the chance to come and get my son's stuff. I would’ve came and did that there would’ve been no problem," said Woods.

