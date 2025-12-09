Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Settlement reached after alleged disability act violation by a Plant City childcare facility

Cole Pearson
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A settlement has been reached after an alleged violation of Title III accessibility requirements by Autumn Leaf Academy Inc. in Plant City.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said it opened an investigation into the childcare facility after receiving a complaint from the parents of a child with Down syndrome. The parents accused the facility of refusing to enroll their daughter because she used a gastronomy tube to eat.

Through an investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office found Autumn Leaf Academy violated Title III of the ADA by discriminating against the child and her parents.

Under the settlement, "Autumn Leaf Academy must: adopt, maintain, and enforce a non-discrimination policy regarding the prohibition of discrimination on the basis of disability, and post such policy on its website; provide training to all personnel on all policies, practices, and procedures required under the settlement agreement, as well as the non-discrimination requirements under Title III of the ADA"

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Autumn Leaf has to pay the child's parents $2,000 in compensatory damages.

