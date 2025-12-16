News to know for Dec. 16, 2025

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It’s Tuesday, and a rare visitor from beyond our solar system is swinging past Earth this week. NASA says a stray interstellar comet called 3I/Atlas will make its closest approach on Friday, passing about 167 million miles from Earth. You won’t be able to see it with the naked eye, but it may be visible through a telescope as it fades back into deep space.

News to Know

After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida: The law bans devices that obscure or interfere with the ability to read a license plate and reporter Chad Mills breaks down the details.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team search for evidence near the campus of Brown University, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Latest on the shooting at Brown University: The ongoing effort to find a man who walked onto Brown University’s campus during a busy exam season and shot nearly a dozen students in a crowded lecture hall has raised questions about the school's security systems and the urgency of the investigation itself.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says you'll definitely need a jacket if you're planning on being out before 9 a.m. The difference between today and yesterday is we'll see mostly sunny skies today, which should make the afternoon feel much milder.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The holidays seem to be inundated with ads for deals on new cars, but what about if you're in the market for a used model? Tampa Bay 28's Susan El Khoury says a new report analyzed years of car sales to pinpoint the best days to get a deal on a used car.

Best time to buy a used car

Bolts fall short to the Panthers at home

Despite a late-in-the-game comeback attempt from the Bolts, they still fell short to the Florida Panthers in Monday's 5-2 loss at home.

The Panthers were up 4-0 before Max Crozier and JJ Moser found the back of the net, but the Panthers managed to block the Bolts' attempt to reduce the gap by putting a final fifth power play goal on the board.

After a week on the road, the Bolts are staying in Tampa Bay this week and will host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Dec. 16

Central Park Jazz Jam: Live performances from local bands and musicians along with family-friendly fun from the YMCA.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1213 N. Central Av., Tampa, FL 33602 Cost: Free

Menorah Lighting: Celebrate a festive evening with a traditional menorah lighting with seasonal refreshments.

When: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Sip and Stretch Pilates and margs

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Red Mesa Cantina, 128 3rd St. S., St. Petersburg Cost: $20 More info here



