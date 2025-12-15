Pasco County neighbors rally to help families in crisis year-round

ODESSA, Fla — The holidays often bring out generosity for those in need, but one Pasco County neighborhood group is showing that life’s challenges happen year-round.

Michael Campo’s life changed suddenly when he experienced chest pains while playing pickleball with his daughter.

“Three months ago, I had a crazy experience,” Campo said. “I was in disbelief that this was happening to me because I think I’m a pretty young guy for this to happen.”

Campo made it home, where his wife kept him alive with chest compressions for six minutes until an ambulance arrived. Doctors later determined he had suffered a heart attack known as a widow maker caused by a complete blockage.

“100% blockage. Totally unexpected. No signs leading up to it,” he said.

As Campo and his family worked to cope with the medical emergency, neighbors in the Starkey Ranch community began organizing ways to help.

“It was very alarming and sad, and we were happy to step in quickly to help,” said Alison Connors.

Connors is one of dozens of residents who are a part of Starkey Cares, a nonprofit organization that assists families facing serious health challenges or the death of a loved one.

“Life is difficult. So people always need that extra support and help from their neighbors. There’s the expression ‘it takes a village,’ so having that village in Starkey Ranch has been a blessing,” Connors, president of Starkey Cares, said.

The group delivered meals and provided financial assistance to the Campo family during his recovery.

“A lot of them I don’t know. So maybe now’s a good time to say thank you,” Campo said.

Starkey Cares also helps neighbors with basic needs such as lawn care, house cleaning and pet care during difficult times. The organization raises money throughout the year through community events, including a holiday fundraiser and a charity gala.

“It’s not one of those things you plan for, so being in the situation that I was in and seeing the kindness of people. The generosity of people in my own neighborhood was really heartwarming,” Campo said.



