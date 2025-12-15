Largo police search for missing 87-year-old man with dementia

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Petro Kuqo, who has been missing since Dec. 12.

Police said Kuqo was last seen leaving his residence at 1845 Oak Trail West around 9 a.m. and did not return.

Surveillance footage showed him walking through the parking lot of his apartment complex shortly afterward. Officers said he left without his cellphone, money, or identification.

Kuqo has been diagnosed with dementia and does not speak English. He was last seen wearing a grey pajama-style shirt, dark grey sweatpants, and black shoes.