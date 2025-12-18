News to Know for Dec. 18

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and we've officially almost made it to the weekend. With just one more day to go, it's time to start thinking about how you want to spend it. Whether you're in the mood to celebrate the weekend with a holiday event or feel like catching some live entertainment, there's plenty of action happening around Tampa Bay.

News to Know

Aggressive enforcement cuts fatal crashes in Clearwater by half: CPD: Sgt. Daniel Negersmith, who leads traffic enforcement investigations for the city, told Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams the city saw a drop in fatal pedestrian and vehicle crashes.

Trump gives a prime-time address insisting the economy is stronger than many voters feel: Trump has promised an economic boom, yet inflation has stayed elevated and the job market has weakened sharply in the wake of his import taxes. WFTS

Rural Pasco residents push back against new development near I-75: Residents contacted Tampa Bay 28 Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler with concerns about a new development project planned near I-75 outside Dade City.

Proposed Polk County toll road aims to keep drivers moving amid rapid growth: Traffic along U.S. 27 has become a daily grind for drivers cutting through northeastern Polk County and reporter Chad Mills spoke with residents at Wednesday's workshop.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start with partly sunny skies before a cloudy afternoon. Luckily, despite the clouds, he doesn't expect much rain.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Car repossessions have surged by 43% in the past year, and experts urge quick action to minimize financial damage. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises contacting your lender immediately, fulfilling insurance and legal requirements, and seeking credit counseling to protect your financial future.

Susan Solves It: Rising Auto Repossessions

Lightning look to rebound at home

After Monday's 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, the Bolts will look to secure a home-game win when they take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight.

The Kings are playing their second game in Florida this week after a 3-2 loss to the Panthers in Sunrise on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay is 31-13-5 all-time against the Kings, and this is the first time the teams have faced off this season.

The puck drops at Benchmark International Arena at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Daly Discoveries

The Downtown Palm Harbor Community Market is throwing a Christmas party this Saturday. Organizer Ashleigh King told Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly she is bringing new life and new vendors to the market.

Downtown Palm Harbor Community Market throws a Christmas party this Saturday

Things to Do this Thursday, Dec. 18

Watch the Bolts take on the Los Angeles Kings at Benchmark International Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $35

Discover the stories, flavors, and craftsmanship behind exceptional wines during Behind the Bottle.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 16881 Lagoon Shore Blvd, Wimauma Cost: $50

Sharpen your culinary skills and create tasty dishes in a fun, hands-on setting with CocuSocial recreational cooking classes.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1631 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $55



