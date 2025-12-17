Rural Pasco residents push back against new development near I-75

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Rapid growth across Pasco County over the past decade has left some residents, particularly in rural areas, saying development has gone too far.

Residents contacted Tampa Bay 28 Pasco County reporter Erik Waxler with concerns about a new development project planned near I-75 outside Dade City.

James Navarro lives on a four-acre property in the Blanton area. He said he moved to this rural part of Pasco County to live a farming lifestyle.

"We milk. We have eggs. We have cows in the back," Navarro said.

Navarro said the area around his farm has steadily changed over time.

"I've seen the growth. And I've seen what a lot of the Pasco County commissioners have agreed to that has changed," he said.

The latest project drawing concern is planned for the Jessamine area on both sides of I-75 near Blanton Road. The proposal includes an employment center with commercial, industrial, and residential development.

County officials said the project area would be removed from a protected district to "preserve employment-generating land uses."

"I don't see where employment comes in here. All I see is development," Navarro said.

Nancy Hazelwood, who has long advocated for limiting growth in the area, said she is once again speaking out and has organized others who share her concerns.

"You can't drop Wesley Chapel in the middle of a rural area and expect that to work," Hazelwood said.

Pasco County held a workshop earlier this week, inviting residents to help guide growth while maintaining the community’s character. Several attendees said they left the meeting feeling their concerns were not being heard.

Participants were asked to give input on issues such as housing styles and on street parking, which residents said fell short of the kind of feedback they wanted to provide.

Some also questioned whether officials are appropriately protecting land that was previously designated for conservation.

"We trusted that process. The people trusted the process, and now we aren't trusting that process to be enforced by the people we put in office," said Sharon Hanna-West.

Others said they understand some development may be inevitable, but believe it must better match the surrounding area.

"We can see that there might need to be something there. But it needs to fit in. Not high density and things that don't work with the rest of the area," another Hazelwood said.

Tampa Bay 28 contacted Pasco County for clarification about how residents in the area can be involved in the process.

A county spokesperson sent the following statement:

“We appreciate the strong turnout at Monday’s workshop on planning in the Jessamine Speaks area of Dade City. The workshop was not a vote on whether development would occur, but an opportunity for residents to share what features, amenities, and community benefits they would like to see. It is important to note that future land use designation for employment center and mixed-use has been in place for this area since 2006, and the site is proximate to the Blanton Road/I-75 Interchange. The engagement workshop gave citizens the opportunity to participate in how to implement development consistent with the context of the surrounding area. Input from residents will continue to guide decisions on aspects such as housing styles, green spaces and community services. We encourage ongoing participation as we move into the next stages of planning.” Pasco County spokesperson



