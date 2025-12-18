Proposed Polk County toll road aims to keep drivers moving amid rapid growth

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Traffic along U.S. 27 has become a daily grind for drivers cutting through northeastern Polk County, and state transportation officials say it’s only going to get worse if nothing is done.

To address congestion and keep up with rapid growth, the Florida Turnpike Enterprise is proposing a new toll road. The proposed expressway would run from U.S. 27 near Lake Wales north to U.S. 17/92 near Davenport.

“It’s really necessary to address the current conditions and plan for the future,” said Ivette Ruiz-Paz with Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise.

Ruiz-Paz says the road could also improve regional connectivity and help with emergency evacuation routes.

During a well-attended Wednesday night workshop, some residents said they understand the need for relief on congested roads but want to make sure impacts on homes and neighborhoods are minimized.

By the state’s estimate, the proposed corridor would affect two businesses, 85 farms, and 95 homes.

“We were wondering how close it’s going to be to our home,” said Gloria Brisbin who lives near Haines City. “It’s very close to my home, so I have to feel the pain of that being right across the street.”

The proposed route would place the corridor just 500 feet from Brisbin and Ken Archbold’s home.

“We are worried about the current map,” Archbold added. “It would be ideal if the whole highway was moved further west away from our area, obviously.”

Officials stressed that noise walls are possible, but they reminded that the project is still in the study phase. Public feedback will help shape the final plan.

For more information or to share feedback, visit the project website here.



