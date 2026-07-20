News to Know for July 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and it's a brand new week in Tampa Bay. I have some exciting news for those of you who live in St. Pete. Tampa Bay 28 St. Petersburg and South Pinellas reporter Casey Albritton will be at the Speer YMCA tonight to speak to you about what you think needs to be covered in your area. Anchor Wendy Ryan will join Albritton at the 5 p.m. event, so come on out and speak to them about stories that matter to you.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins: Starting Monday, families across Florida can take advantage of the state's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.



Starting Monday, families across Florida can take advantage of the state's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20. Spain wins World Cup as Sarasota fans celebrate at downtown watch party: The roar that erupted from Bay Park in downtown Sarasota on Sunday night could have been heard from MetLife Stadium itself.



WFTS

Florida Democrats gather in Orlando for Leadership Blue 2026 convention: Florida Democrats met in Orlando on Saturday for Leadership Blue 2026, the party's annual state convention, where candidates, voters, and party supporters gathered to discuss key issues ahead of the upcoming election season.



Florida Democrats met in Orlando on Saturday for Leadership Blue 2026, the party's annual state convention, where candidates, voters, and party supporters gathered to discuss key issues ahead of the upcoming election season. Dogs Inc. brings puppies in training to Tampa International Airport for socialization outing: Dozens of puppies in training walked the tarmac at Tampa International Airport Saturday as part of a socialization outing organized by Dogs Inc, a nonprofit that raises dogs to become service, guide, and therapy animals.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Tropical depression #2 continues to spin in the Gulf. Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll bring multiple rounds of rain to the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new Zillow report found 242 U.S. cities now have starter homes worth at least $1 million, including 11 cities in Florida. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to compare multiple markets and watch inventory trends as housing conditions slowly improve in some areas.

Susan Solves It: Million-Dollar Starters

Things to Do this Monday, July 20