Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth will be in St. Petersburg on July 20 and wants to hear from you

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 St. Petersburg and South Pinellas reporter Casey Albritton will be at the Speer YMCA on July 20, listening to you and the stories you think need to be covered in the area.
Casey will be joined by Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan.
Tampa Bay 28 Listens
Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, July 20
Where: Speer YMCA, 495 62nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg
This the booth is free and open to the public.
Share Your Story with Casey
Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.
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