Dogs Inc. brings puppies in training to Tampa International Airport for socialization outing

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of puppies in training walked the tarmac at Tampa International Airport Saturday as part of a socialization outing organized by Dogs Inc, a nonprofit that raises dogs to become service, guide, and therapy animals.

The outing, held on the Signature Aviation side of the airport, was designed to expose the dogs to the smells, sights, and sounds of a busy airport environment to help prepare them for their future roles as service animals.

Jenni Scamardo, the director of puppy raising for Dogs Inc., said the work the organization does can be life-changing for the people who receive the animals.

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"These are people that, it's going to give them their independence back," Scamardo said. "It's going to allow them to, you know, with a guide dog walk down the street without someone having to assist them, or it's going to give a veteran their confidence to go back into a store, so it's really going to help them regain what they had before they lost it."

Volunteers play a central role in raising the puppies before they are placed with recipients. Angela Rosenburg is one of those volunteers. She and her family have raised 3 puppies for the program. Rosenburg said that while saying goodbye to the dogs is difficult, the impact makes it worthwhile.

"If the love and care that we can give this puppy gives somebody else in the future just more independence and a greater confidence and freedom in the world, like that's just a really cool thing to instill in your kids," Rosenburg said.

Those interested in volunteering to raise a puppy or applying to receive a service animal can find more information on the Dogs Inc website.

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