SARASOTA, Fla. — The roar that erupted from Bay Park in downtown Sarasota on Sunday night could have been heard from MetLife Stadium itself.

The watch party, put on by Sarasota Paradise — a Lakewood Ranch-based soccer club preparing for its inaugural USL League One season — drew hundreds of fans to the waterfront park.

Spain defeated Argentina in overtime to claim the World Cup championship, and local soccer fans experienced every nail-biting moment together at a watch party that felt thousands of miles closer to the action than it actually was.

WATCH: Spain wins World Cup as Sarasota fans celebrate at downtown watch party

Spain wins World Cup as Sarasota fans celebrate at downtown watch party

The Winning Moment

When the final whistle blew, Spain supporters erupted in celebration. Flags waved, fans screamed, and strangers embraced in pure joy.

Kate Vasquez, a Spain supporter, ran through the park with her flag as fellow fans celebrated around her.

"I'm like overwhelmed, I don't even know how to feel," Vasquez said moments after the win. As another fan rushed up to hug her, she added: "I mean just Spain connects everyone."

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Gracious in Defeat

For Argentina fans, the loss stung — but sportsmanship prevailed.

"They deserve it. They played hard," said Courtney Jensen, an Argentina supporter. "Spain definitely had a lot more possession a lot of the time, but I don't know what it was this time."

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Unity Through Soccer

In lawn chairs and beach chairs, fans from opposing teams sat side by side throughout the match. The watch party, organized by Sarasota Paradise, a Lakewood Ranch-based soccer club, drew fans wearing jerseys from both countries.

Young friends Chase Berthold and Miles McAfee — supporting Argentina and Spain, respectively — exemplified the spirit of the event.

"Even though we're on different teams, we're still friends," Berthold said.

Between goals and commercial breaks, fans mingled, debated, and celebrated their shared love of the sport.

"Even if you are rooting for different teams, the love of the game is still there at the end of the day," said Emery Camp of Sarasota Paradise.

Berthold reflected on the emotional power of the World Cup: "It's amazing to see how many people will come and how emotional it gets because that just shows that even knowing like you're not part of the team, all the people are connected from all the way around the world."

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Soccer's Growing Impact in the U.S.

With the World Cup hosted on U.S. soil, fans said the tournament felt more accessible and exciting than ever.

"I feel like this year's World Cup really showed a new side of soccer here in the United States," said Antonio Bentley, a Spain supporter.

John Muczyski agreed: "It's in the United States, so it's really amazing."

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A Game That Brings People Together

As Spain fans ran home in celebration and Argentina supporters left disappointed, both sides agreed on one thing: the World Cup's ability to unite people across borders, teams, and backgrounds.

In Sarasota, that unity was on full display Sunday night — a reminder that even in defeat or victory, the beautiful game brings people together.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.