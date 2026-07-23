News to Know for July 23

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Thursday, and the weekend is finally in sight. If you haven't made any plans yet, I have a suggestion, especially if you've been missing hockey season. The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting their annual Bolts Brew Fest on Saturday, and Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will join in on the fun to meet and greet fans. With hockey season still months away, it's the perfect excuse to get back into the Bolts spirit a little early.

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News to Know

"My brother's life is priceless": Families react to PSTA reaching $300,000 settlement in 2025 ferry crash: The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority approved a $300,000 settlement stemming from a 2025 ferry crash that injured dozens and killed one man.



The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority approved a $300,000 settlement stemming from a 2025 ferry crash that injured dozens and killed one man. Recent rabies case prompts free rabies vaccination, microchipping event in Polk County: With recent rabies cases reported in Polk County, Animal Control and SPCA Florida are urging pet owners not to take any chances.



With recent rabies cases reported in Polk County, Animal Control and SPCA Florida are urging pet owners not to take any chances. Pinellas Park homeowners could see drop in flood insurance cost: The City of Pinellas Park was just classified as class 5 for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Premium Community Rating System.



The City of Pinellas Park was just classified as class 5 for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Premium Community Rating System. Powerball jackpot grows to $600 million: Powerball drawings are held three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Clear skies this morning. Meteorologist Greg Dee says rain won't be much of a factor today through at least the mid-afternoon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

July 23, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report found auto loans and insurance cost households far more each year than gasoline, with median combined expenses topping $7,100 annually. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises drivers to calculate insurance and financing costs before buying a vehicle to better understand the total cost of ownership.

Susan Solves It: Driving Costs

Things to Do this Thursday, July 23