PSTA approved settlement for Clearwater Ferry crash victims

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Transit Authority approved a $300,000 settlement amount to be given to the victims of the Clearwater Ferry crash.

In March of 2026, the board approved an agreement with its legal counsel not to exceed $500,000 in settlement agreements through the end of the fiscal year. As of now, PSTA said settlement agreements with all injured victims that would resolve their claims have been reached and totaled just over $200,000.

That leaves the remaining $300,000 of the allocated $500,000 to be approved by the board for distribution in settlement agreements. The board voted June 22 to approve the settlement agreement.

A statement from PSTA said, “PSTA is grateful to have reached a settlement with all of the claimants who were aboard the ferry that night. Our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragic incident.”

On April 27, 2025, Clearwater Ferry Services was involved in an accident with Jeff Knight. In the months since, 37 victims presented injury claims to PSTA.

Tampa Bay 28 Maya Sargent is following this development and will be speaking with families of victims. She will have a full report later on today.