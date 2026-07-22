PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Pinellas Park could soon be saving money on their flood insurance.

The City of Pinellas Park was just classified as Class 5 for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Premium Community Rating System.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Pinellas Park homeowners could see drop in flood insurance cost

Cities can qualify for this classification if the flood management goes above and beyond minimum requirements.

What that means for residents is that they could see a 25% discount on purchased or renewed flood insurance premiums.

"I've been here about 54 years, so I like it. I wouldn’t move any place else," said William Swain.

William Swain’s home is full of irreplaceable memories.

While his home is paid off and he never plans on leaving, he said flood insurance is taking a toll on his financial situation.

"It's gone from like $300 to $1600 is what I just paid a few months back," he said.

Swain showed our St. Pete and South Pinellas reporter, Casey Albritton, some of his flood insurance premium bills.

"It makes me feel like crying, I'm the one who’s got to pay it. It’s too hard for senior citizens trying to do this. It's rough," he said.

But soon, homeowners like William in Pinellas Park could see a decrease in flood insurance costs.

Homeowners said the decrease will help them alleviate some financial stress.

"It’ll help with a lot, because the flood insurance, homeowners, comes at the first of the year at the same time, it takes up all your spare cash," he said.

"That’s great for us, we live on a fixed income, and it helps us out a lot," said Steve Toelken.

Toelken said the change will allow him to enjoy life a little more.

"Some more things we can get that we wouldn’t be able to possibly get, food or entertainment even. We don't go out as much, and we’ve had to tighten up," said Toelken.

Homeowners could see premiums decrease starting October 1.

"Anytime your payout is less, it helps," said Swain.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.