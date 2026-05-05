News to Know for May 5

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, May 5, also known as Cinco De Mayo. Today marks the anniversary of the 1862 victory by Mexican troops over invading French forces at the Battle of Puebla. The triumph over the better-equipped and much larger French troops was an enormous emotional boost for Mexican soldiers led by Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza. Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll see sunny skies this afternoon, the perfect excuse to get outside and celebrate.

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News to Know

2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police said the incident happened at two separate locations within the city on May 3, as officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 300 block of West Tever Street.



Plant City police said the incident happened at two separate locations within the city on May 3, as officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 300 block of West Tever Street. Lakeland mobile home fire leaves adult and 2 dogs dead: LFD: LFD said crews responded to a residential structure fire involving a mobile home on Bert Street shortly before 4 p.m. on May 4. WFTS

Florida gas prices surge above $4 across the state: According to GasBuddy, the average price for gasoline in Florida is $4.36 per gallon, compared to the national average of $4.45. In the Tampa area, prices are at $4.33 — more than a dollar higher than this time last year and the highest recorded for May 4.



According to GasBuddy, the average price for gasoline in Florida is $4.36 per gallon, compared to the national average of $4.45. In the Tampa area, prices are at $4.33 — more than a dollar higher than this time last year and the highest recorded for May 4. Man sentenced to life after Ruskin fishing trip turns deadly: On Monday, a judge sentenced John Skeen, 60, to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder at his trial in March.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Mild and quiet start. Meteorologist Ally Blake says afternoon sunshine returns as highs rise to the upper 80s and low 90s across the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A study found Uber and Lyft fares can differ by up to 14% for the same trip, with most riders not comparing prices before booking. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing prices on both Uber and Lyft before booking to avoid overpaying for your ride.

Susan Solves It: Ride Share Savings

Daly Discovery: Tampa Max

Take a fun, family-friendly tour with "Tampa Max" Herman, who Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly said is the city's best hypeman. Tickets start at $25 for adults, $10 for kids 6 to 12, and are free for children 5 and under.

Take a family-friendly tour with 'Tampa Max' Herman, the city's best hypeman

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 5

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.

When: 6:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field Cost: $14

Attend a live performance by Keep Flying at Hooch and Hive in Tampa.

When: 8 p.m. Where: The Crowbar Cost: $17.67

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo by participating in a bar crawl across multiple downtown Tampa venues.

When: 4 p.m. Where: Corazon Cost: $24.84



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.