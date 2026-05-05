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Lakeland mobile home fire leaves 1 adult, 2 dogs dead: LFD

Lakeland mobile home fire leaves adult and 2 dogs dead: LFD
Lakeland Fire Department
Lakeland mobile home fire leaves adult and 2 dogs dead: LFD
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LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department (LPD) said an adult victim died after a mobile home fire on Monday afternoon.

LFD said crews responded to a residential structure fire involving a mobile home on Bert Street shortly before 4 p.m. on May 4.

The report said crews encountered active fire conditions upon arrival, with reports of a possible occupant inside.

One adult victim was located inside the residence and confirmed dead on the scene, per LFD.

Officials said two dogs were also found dead inside the residence.

LFD said the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

The Lakeland Police Department Crime Scene Unit was also on the scene, per the report.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

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