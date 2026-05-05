Man sentenced to life after Ruskin fishing trip turns deadly

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — A Polk City man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after shooting a man during a fishing trip, authorities said.
On Monday, a judge sentenced John Skeen, 60, to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder at his trial in March.
On March 10, 2023, just before 10 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Manatee Drive in Ruskin.
Once deputies arrived, they discovered a male victim with an upper body gunshot wound and began performing life-saving measures.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Skeen and three friends were staying at a home in Ruskin for a fishing trip when an argument turned deadly.
Skeen pulled out a gun and shot and killed the victim, according to the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th District
He claimed self-defense, but the jury rejected that argument after hearing the evidence.
Assistant State Attorneys Andrew Rollins and Adam Teichler successfully prosecuted this case.
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