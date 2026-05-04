2 children, mother and grandmother killed; shooting investigation underway: Plant City police

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department said Monday it is investigating killings that left two mothers and two children dead.

Plant City police said the incident happened at two separate locations within the city on May 3, as officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 300 block of West Tever Street.

Police said they found 4-month-old child and a 4-year-old child who suffered gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their 28-year-old mother was alive when officers arrived, according to Plant City police.

She was taken to a local hospital, and later pronounced dead, police said. Another child was found at that scene, but the child was unharmed.

At a second location in the 900 block of North Burton Street, police said they found the 55-year-old grandmother of the children (mother of the 28-year-old woman) deceased. She also sustained gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to police report, "some of the people traveled on foot between North Burton Street and the West Tever Street locations during the early morning hours."

Detectives are asking for the community's help, urging residents and businesses in the area to "review any available surveillance or doorbell camera footage from 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on May 3...Check for any video showing a woman walking with three young children in the vicinity of North Burton Street, West Tever Street, or the surrounding area."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Plant City Police Department at 813-763-3316.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.