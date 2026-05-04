WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Gas prices across Florida are climbing again, topping $4 a gallon in the greater Tampa Bay area and putting pressure on drivers already dealing with rising costs.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gasoline in Florida is $4.36 per gallon, compared to the national average of $4.45. In the Tampa area, prices are at $4.33 — more than a dollar higher than this time last year and the highest recorded for May 4.

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Florida gas prices surge above $4 in Wesley Chapel, Lutz as Strait of Hormuz tensions drive spike

“It’s the most expensive May 4th that we’ve ever seen, but prices were a little bit higher in June of 2022 when they reached $4.89,” GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said.

Analysts point to disruptions tied to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz as a key factor behind the spike.

At a Wawa gas station in Wesley Chapel, regular fuel was priced at around $4.23 per gallon, with diesel at $5.29.

Dalton Cofer, visiting from Georgia, said the rising prices are forcing him to cut back on driving his diesel truck.

“Insane. It’s gotten so unbelievably expensive, especially with me driving a diesel too. It’s getting hard,” Cofer said.

For commuters, the rising prices are adding up quickly.

Wesley Chapel resident Karla Bruce said she has a restricted work route that sends her to the gas station more than she'd like.

“My average drive one way to work is 50 miles, so I do 100 miles a day... It cuts into everything that we're doing, and you know, it's kind of crazy," Bruce said.

Bruce said the cost to fill her tank has jumped significantly in the past couple of months.

“Filling my tank up before the Middle East conflict occurred, we were hitting about $35 to completely fill it at about 13 to 14 gallons. Now at 13 or 14 gallons, I’m hitting around $56 a gallon, you know, for the whole — to fill the tank. That’s crazy,” she said.

In Lutz, where gas prices were averaging around $4.26 per gallon at a 7-Eleven, drivers shared similar frustrations.

Lauren Basell, a Land O’ Lakes resident traveling to Tampa, said she is getting used to the prices but is still not happy about having to pay almost $60 for her "little" sedan.

“Absolutely insane. It has skyrocketed a drastic amount, honestly over the last couple of months even — definitely a bigger payment than normal for sure,” Basell said. "It’s brutal every single time you got to get gas, brutal."

Mike Pawson works in Lutz and drives a trailer — making his commute to work even pricier.

“With the trailer, I guess about 10 miles to the gallon... I mean, it's getting out of hand right about now — over 4 bucks. That’s a bit — it’s a lot. So I’ve been staying home, except for work, obviously,” Pawson said.

Experts add that while the U.S. has gas reserves, they won't last if the Strait of Hormuz doesn't reopen.

"The U.S. Strategic Reserve is already being released at a pace of about a million barrels a day. But a million barrels, compared to 18 million barrels that aren't getting through the Strait of Hormuz. That million barrels is like replacing a water main with a straw. It just doesn't come close to, amounting to much," Haan said.

Haan warns prices could continue to rise if the situation overseas does not improve.

“Buckle up for a bumpy ride. We could continue to see increases the longer the Strait of Hormuz continues to be closed. The only thing that can fix this is reopening the strait. If and when that does happen, we will see relief, but it could take a lot longer for gas prices to go back to their pre-war level," Haan said.

But Haan has a tip for drivers when those fuel prices go up.

"When prices go up a lot, never fill up on the days the prices spike, because they tend to recede by 10 or 20 cents in the days following," Haan said.

For now, drivers across Wesley Chapel and Lutz said they’re adjusting their routines — and bracing for more pain at the pump.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.