News to Know for Nov. 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 19, and on this day in 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second manned landing on the moon. The mission took off right here in Florida, and despite being struck by lightning during launch, it went on to become a major success for NASA. More than 50 years later, it’s still a reminder of the resilience and history that took shape right on our own coast.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

City of Tampa implements tool to help with traffic, work zone safety: The city said its traffic managers will be able to update traffic issues with a few clicks. Drivers tell reporter Mary O'Connell road closures and construction make a big difference when it comes to traffic.

The city said its traffic managers will be able to update traffic issues with a few clicks. Drivers tell reporter Mary O'Connell road closures and construction make a big difference when it comes to traffic. Manatee County Commissioners approve a curfew for teens under the age of 16: Commissioners who support the ordinance believe it will help reduce overnight crime and keep teens out of trouble. WFTS

Polk County teachers push for raises as commissioners approve placing tax referendum on ballot: Paraeducator Matthew Crowley tells reporter Rebecca Petit paraeducators do far more than assist with schoolwork, but his pay of $16.60 per hour does not match the responsibility.

Paraeducator Matthew Crowley tells reporter Rebecca Petit paraeducators do far more than assist with schoolwork, but his pay of $16.60 per hour does not match the responsibility. Treasure Island leaders dash iconic hotel's desire to build back bigger after Helene: The Tuesday night votes send Thunderbird Island Resort back to the drawing board.



WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says our weather will be pretty consistent over the next few days. Expect morning temperatures in the low 60s with some patchy fog. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa bay 28 Weather Nov 19 2025 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

As fake and AI-generated online reviews grow more common, Susan El Khoury shares quick ways to spot unreliable ratings before you buy. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking recent review patterns, reading mid-ground ratings, and trusting your gut if something feels suspicious.

Susan Solves It: Spotting Fake Reviews

Bolts back on track

Last night was a big night for the Bolts. Tampa Bay secured a 5-1 win on home ice against the New Jersey Devils and Jake Guentzel scored three goals for his eighth career hat trick.

Darren Raddysh and Nikita Kucherov also found the back of the net, and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 9-3-0 since a 1-4-2 start.

The Bolts will look to keep the momentum going when they host the Edmonton Oilers (4-4-2) on Thursday night at Benchmark International Arena.

Things to Do this Wednesday, Nov. 19

Pick up a box of holiday-themed pastries prepared by talented chefs to sweeten your celebrations.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 500 Channelside Dr, Tampa Cost: $25

Create an artful charcuterie board while learning tips and tricks from a skilled instructor.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $41

Watch the vibrant and musical journey of three drag performers traveling across the Australian desert.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.