Treasure Island leaders dash iconic hotel's desire to build back bigger after Helene

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The future of one of Treasure Island’s most recognizable landmarks remains uncertain after city leaders rejected a request that would have allowed the historic Thunderbird Beach Resort to rebuild taller and with more rooms.

The hotel, which first opened in 1957, has been closed since Hurricane Helene caused severe damage in September 2024.

City documents show the hotel had sought a density increase to rebuild with more rooms than its current 106. The hotel was also seeking a change in height from the currently allowed 60 feet to 80 feet.

Lauren Rubenstein, the attorney representing the Thunderbird, said the proposal was crafted carefully with city staff.

“They have worked tirelessly to try and come up with what they believed with staff was a very appropriate amendment to your code,” she said.

However, many Treasure Island homeowners, like Grant Smith, argued that allowing one hotel to go taller would open the door for others to do the same, risking changes to the city’s character.

“We don’t have the tourist traffic, we don’t have the spring break traffic that Clearwater does,” Smith said. “It’s just a bit of a slower, more traditional or more old Florida type lifestyle.”

“There should be quite a bit more due diligence done before a change of this magnitude is considered,” Smith added.

The Thunderbird’s representatives argued that rebuilding would benefit both locals and the area’s largest economic driver, tourism.

Rubenstein also reminded commissioners that they would still have control over which development plans are approved or denied.

Commissioners, however, ultimately denied the proposed changes in a 4-1 vote. Mayor John Doctor was the dissenting vote.

A part-owner of the Thunderbird told Tampa Bay 28 that the hotel isn’t going anywhere, but didn’t share what comes next as he quickly departed the room after the vote.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.