City of Tampa implements tool to help with traffic, work zone safety

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa hopes its new traffic platform will make your drive easier and more efficient.

When you drive around Tampa, you’re bound to eventually run into traffic. Then, add on top of that road closures or work.

“I would say it slows it down,” said Matthew Nelson.

“It does make a difference when there’s a lot of road construction going on,” said Dala Daniels.

On Tuesday, city officials discussed their latest tool designed to improve traffic and work zone safety. It’s called One.network.

WFTS

The good news: you don’t need a new app or to sign up. Everything happens behind the scenes.

“One.network itself is a software platform that helps us to get information to you faster and easier through all of the different mapping platforms that you’re already using on your cell phones,” said the City’s Interim Mobility Director Brandon Campbell.

The city said its traffic managers and construction crews can update work zones, road and lane closures, and other traffic issues through a few clicks. That info is then sent directly to GPS providers, like Google, Waze, and Apple Maps.

“This helps to automate processes that were more manual before,” said Campbell.

A real-time map also includes information such as the type of work, traffic impacts, and timelines.

WFTS

That could come in handy when planning your next trip or Thanksgiving travel.

“If it just helps a little bit, then it’s worth it,” said Nelson.

“To have something that can update us and say hey, it’s gonna be slowed down in this area or that,” said Daniels. "I think it’ll make a huge difference."



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.