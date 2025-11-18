Polk County teachers push for raises as commissioners approve placing tax referendum on ballot 

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Commissioners have agreed to include a school district tax referendum on the November 2026 ballot. If passed, the measure would generate about $80 million for salaries for teachers and support staff.

Paraeducator Matthew Crowley says when working in special needs classrooms, he is often the first to respond when a child needs extra help.

“For ESC classrooms, I could also take on the role, if needed, to change diapers, help feed children, and any sort of aspect to do with one-on-one help,” Crowley said.

He says paraeducators do far more than assist with schoolwork, but his pay of $16.60 per hour does not match the responsibility.

“That pay anywhere in the county is insufficient, but I feel for the work that I do. But it’s also insufficient to survive in the county,” Crowley said.

Crowley was among several Polk County Public Schools educators on Tuesday who urged commissioners to push a millage referendum through.

The referendum proposes a one-mill property tax increase, meaning the average homeowner in Polk County could see an annual increase of $259.42. The revenue would be used for teacher and support staff salaries, staff retention, school programs, and safety.

“We are starved for resources in our public schools. We need to make sure that we are able to secure and maintain funding for our public schools so we can keep quality educators wall to wall in our schools,” said Stephanie Yocum, president of Polk Education Association.

Under Florida law, the county commission must approve a referendum for a school tax increase once the district submits a request. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the measure, but this comes after they initially wanted to delay the vote until January.

“We all knew that it belonged on the ballot. It is for the voters to decide. We wanted to ensure the understanding of the residents, of who is asking for the tax,” said Becky Troutman, Polk County Commissioner.

For Crowley, it allows him financial stability to be a stronger support system for the students and the county he serves.

“It’s going to help not only me and my family have a little bit extra every month, but we would spend that extra money here in the county,” Crowley said.

Voters will have the opportunity to decide on the millage referendum next November.



Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it's had on some of our most vulnerable populations.

