Manatee County Commissioners approve a curfew for teens under the age of 16

BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioners voted to approve a countywide curfew for teens under 16.

Commissioners who support the ordinance believe it will help reduce overnight crime and keep teens out of trouble.

"Keep them safe if they’re not in an organized activity. There are a lot of kids, unfortunately, who are out on the streets and their parents don’t even know," said Commissioner Amanda Ballard.

Commissioner Mike Rahn and Commissioner George Kruse voted against the ordinance.

"I just don't trust rules that are so overly subjective in nature because subjectivity usually goes in one direction, and that was the argument I made before. I think it's government overreach in the first place," said Commissioner Kruse.

Commissioners first discussed a curfew in August.

During a commission meeting on Tuesday, commissioners voted 5 to 2 in favor of a curfew for teens under 16.

The curfew is in place from 11:00 p.m. through 5:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The penalty for a first-time violation is a written warning. After that, deputies may fine a teen $50 for each violation.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said it's about safety and education.

"It's a warning the first time. It could be a warning as many times as we want or a $50 fine so it's just about us having the opportunity to make sure that they get home safely and that the parents know that they're out and hopefully prevent them from becoming a victim of a crime out here," said Sheriff Wells.

Some parents argued against the curfew and said it's impossible to enforce.

"With respect, this is one of the most asinine solutions I've ever heard in my life. There is no way to enforce this. There's no way to enforce it, at least not in a way that is just to our residents here in Manatee County," said one parent.

Exceptions include teens traveling to and from work, teens traveling from school functions, emergency situations, and teens traveling with a parent or guardian.

The curfew goes into effect immediately, but Sheriff Wells said it will take a few days to educate deputies about the curfew.



