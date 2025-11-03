News to Know for Nov. 3

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we’ve somehow already made our way into November. Hopefully, you woke up on Sunday feeling well-rested after that extra hour of sleep. The holidays are right around the corner, but for now, it’s the perfect time to ease into a new month and enjoy the cooler mornings.

News to Know

Tampa Bay area restaurants and food pantries step up as SNAP benefits halt nationwide: Saturday marked the first day SNAP benefits were no longer distributed nationwide, leaving local businesses and organizations scrambling to help fill the gap for families in need.

Suspect killed in Hillsborough deputy-involved shooting during child rescue in Brandon: A peaceful Sunday turned into a scary one for neighbors living on Alpine Drive in Brandon.

Tampa Bay collecting donations to send aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa: After Hurricane Melissa left widespread devastation across Jamaica, the Tampa Bay community has rallied to provide relief.

First suspect in murder of Rapper Julio Foolio found guilty of manslaughter: The first suspect in Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio's murder case, Alicia Andrews, has been found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will start in the high 50s/ lower 60s with a few scattered clouds. The afternoon looks sunny and dry with highs only reaching the mid-70s.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Lightning's fifth straight win

The Bolts were on the road this weekend and came away with a solid 4-2 win over the Utah Mammoths. Jake Guentzel broke the tie in the third period and added an assist, while Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Brandon Hagel also found the back of the net. Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots to help his team notch a fifth straight win.

The team will look to continue the winning streak against the Colorado Avalanche (5-1-4) at Ball Arena on Tuesday when the puck drops at 9:30 p.m.

Things to Do this Monday, Nov. 3

Explore decades of creativity at USF Graphicstudio’s Impressions exhibit, showcasing 35 years of innovative artwork by women in printmaking.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 3702 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa Cost: Free

Power through a fun, high-energy workout with a HIIT session in the park, mixing fitness and fresh air.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Celebrate local culture with rides, exhibits, live entertainment, and delicious fair food at the Hillsborough County Fair.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $11



