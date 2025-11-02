Suspect killed in Hillsborough deputy-involved shooting during child rescue in Brandon

BRANDON, Fla. — According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect Sunday after responding to a domestic violence call and rescuing a 7-year-old child from harm.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Alpine Drive at 2:04 p.m. for a report of domestic violence in progress. The caller reported that the suspect was armed with a knife and choking their young brother.

When deputies arrived, the suspect barricaded himself in a back bedroom. Authorities said the child could be heard screaming for help, prompting deputies to kick down the door. Inside, they found the suspect holding the knife and refusing to release the child.

One deputy fired at the suspect, enabling the rescue of the victim. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story.