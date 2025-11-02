Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay area restaurants and food pantries step up as SNAP benefits halt nationwide
GULFPORT, Fla — Saturday marked the first day SNAP benefits were no longer distributed nationwide, leaving local businesses and organizations scrambling to help fill the gap for families in need.

Pia Goff, who has owned her restaurant Pia's for over 20 years, decided giving meals back to the community was the least she could do.

"When you find out your neighbor has a problem buying food because of what just recently happened, you're inclined to step in. If it were my aunt or uncle, I would say, Come over to dinner, right? So it's a natural thing to do for us," Goff said.

The family-owned restaurant is not alone in its efforts. The Blind Tiger is providing free meals to children with no questions asked, while food drives at organizations like Nameless Ministries and Parrish United Methodist Church are seeing increased demand.

For Goff, the response reflects Gulfport's tight-knit community spirit.

"Gulfport is very community-oriented, and it doesn't matter if it's a hurricane or COVID, or now this, they come together. We all sit in the same boat and we struggle through together," Goff said.

Pia's plans to continue providing food on an as-needed basis. If demand remains high, the restaurant will explore additional funding options as the situation develops over the coming days and weeks.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

