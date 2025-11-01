First suspect in murder of Rapper Julio Foolio found guilty of manslaughter

TAMPA, Fla. — The first suspect in Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio's murder case, Alicia Andrews, has been found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder.
Her sentencing is scheduled for December 8.
Four other suspects still await trial.
