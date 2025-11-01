Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

First suspect in murder of Rapper Julio Foolio found guilty of manslaughter

The woman was cleared of conspiracy to commit murder.
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — The first suspect in Jacksonville Rapper Julio Foolio's murder case, Alicia Andrews, has been found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder.

Her sentencing is scheduled for December 8.

Four other suspects still await trial.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.