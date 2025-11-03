Tampa Bay collecting donations to send aid to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Melissa left widespread devastation across Jamaica, the Tampa Bay community has rallied to provide relief.

The Caribbean American National Development Organization has set up a collection center at the Jerk Hut restaurant on Fowler Avenue. The donation drive began Thursday and has already filled one 20-foot shipping container, with efforts underway to fill a second.

Organizers are asking for items such as solar devices, batteries, radios, non-perishable food, and hygiene products. They are NOT collecting water bottles, clothes, or shoes, as other organizations are already providing those.

Francis Joseph, with the Caribbean American National Development Organization, said the damage is severe.

“There’s a lot of hospitals down, homes destroyed, and infrastructure out," said Joseph. "We are working hard to provide what support we can from Tampa Bay.”

For the next 30 days, the Jamaican government has waived taxes on goods shipped to the island, giving the group a limited window to send aid.

In Riverview, the Love First Christian Center launched its own donation drive to fly supplies directly to Jamaica. They are collecting water bottles, canned goods, clothes, and other essentials.

Pastor Jomo Cousins said living in Florida brings a special understanding of storm impacts.

“On the island, getting help is much harder," said Cousins. "For me, it’s about figuring out how to help and be part of a solution.”

