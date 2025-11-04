News to Know for Nov. 4

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 4, and the heat is making a comeback in Tampa Bay. If you’ve been bragging to your friends up north about our “cool fall weather,” you might want to hold off, because this afternoon is going to feel a little bit like August all over again. But don’t worry, Meteorologist Greg Dee says the cooler air will be back before you know it.

News to Know

Lakeland voters to decide between four candidates for open mayor’s seat: Four candidates are vying for the open mayor's seat in Lakeland, after the current mayor declined to seek a third term.

Four candidates are vying for the open mayor's seat in Lakeland, after the current mayor declined to seek a third term.

Sarasota County Schools

Sarasota County Schools weighs major changes amid charter school co-location push: As a Miami-based charter school operator eyes underused campuses across the state, Sarasota County Schools is preparing a major proposal of its own that could reshape a dozen campuses

As a Miami-based charter school operator eyes underused campuses across the state, Sarasota County Schools is preparing a major proposal of its own that could reshape a dozen campuses



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says warmer weather is on its way back this afternoon. Morning temps in the 40s and 50s will warm up to the low 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Florida has joined a federal lawsuit against Ticketmaster and LiveNation, accusing them of deceptive ticket pricing and profiting multiple times from inflated resales. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking the full cost of tickets before purchase and being wary of resale markups that can significantly increase prices.

The road trip continues for the Bolts

Coming off a five-game win streak, the Lightning will look to keep the momentum going tonight as they face the Colorado Avalanche on the road. Tampa Bay’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, with Jake Guentzel and Anthony Cirelli leading the way and Andrei Vasilevskiy steady in net.

A win in Denver would mark the Bolts’ sixth straight and cap off an impressive stretch to start November.

The puck drops at 9:30 p.m.

Things to Do this Tuesday, Nov. 4

Dance to energizing rhythms and enjoy a full-body workout with Zumba in the park surrounded by fresh air and community spirit.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Relax and get creative while learning sewing skills in a laid-back setting at Sew Chill.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Experience a thrilling reimagining of the classic tale Frankenstein brought vividly to life on the big screen.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $11



