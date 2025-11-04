TAMPA, Fla. — As the federal government shutdown drags on, some families in Florida say they are being pushed into impossible decisions, including choosing between meals and life-saving medical treatment.

WATCH: Federal shutdown forces Florida families to choose between food and medical care

Federal shutdown forces Florida families to choose between food and medical care

At Feeding Tampa Bay on Monday, hundreds of families waited in long lines for hours in hopes of bringing home groceries. The organization said it is already seeing a sharp increase in demand at its food pantries.

Among those seeking help is a small-business owner from Venice, who explained that losing SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, means deciding whether to buy gas or food.

"Right now, I'm homeless and trying to get this business up and off the ground because I have to make a choice of where to put money right," said Chantille. "Today it's like, honestly, put gas in my car or go get something to eat? I don't have money to do both."

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor visited Feeding Tampa Bay and commended local groups for stepping up to help residents. She highlighted the plight of one woman in her 60s who said she fears she and her husband may not be able to afford health insurance next year.

"My husband and I are in our 60s, and we have the lowest possible ACA plan," said Linda Misner. "We will not be able to afford the healthcare. We don't have an extra 30,000 to pay $40,000 in premiums. We just don't. I really don't see any other options. It's terrifying. We have never been uninsured."

She's not the only one speaking out. During a virtual press conference, 29-year-old breast cancer patient Skylar Trujillo shared how low ACA premiums and SNAP benefits are keeping her alive while she undergoes aggressive chemotherapy. She warned that even a small cost increase could force her to choose between treatment and feeding her four children.

“I'm speaking up today for the millions of families facing the same challenges I do every single day," Trujillo said. "Do I pay for life-saving care, or do I pay to feed my kids? This is not a political negotiation.“

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the state’s agriculture department is mobilizing food bank support to help families.

Feeding Tampa Bay CEO Thomas Mantz said the group is working to push food to local pantries and is calling for more donations and volunteers to meet the growing need.

"We never turn anybody away who needs food," Mantz said. "Our goal is always to make sure a family has to have food on their table. Our job is to make sure that happens, even in difficult, trying times like these. "

For information on how to help Feeding Tampa Bay during the shutdown, click here.