Fire at Tampa’s Blue Monkey Recycling facility under investigation

A large fire at the Blue Monkey Recycling facility on North 43rd Street is under investigation, according to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).
TAMPA, Fla. — A large fire at the Blue Monkey Recycling facility on North 43rd Street is under investigation, according to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR).

Crews responded Monday evening to the blaze, which broke out in the 1600 block of North 43rd Street. Firefighters said they worked to bring the flames under control and focused on extinguishing deep-seated areas of the facility to prevent rekindling.

No injuries were reported, Tampa Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WATCH: Video from Tampa Fire Rescue

Fire officials confirmed that operations at the site will remain paused while the investigation continues.

