Sarasota County Schools weighs major changes amid charter school co-location push

SARASOTA, Fla. — As a Miami-based charter school operator eyes underused campuses across the state, Sarasota County Schools is preparing a major proposal of its own that could reshape a dozen campuses and help the district avoid what one board member has described as a “hostile takeover.”

During a Tuesday school board work session, Superintendent Terry Connor is expected to present the “Future Focused Strategic Initiative,” a long-term plan to better use district facilities and strengthen public school programs.

The proposal follows letters sent to Sarasota and several other counties from Mater Academy, a Miami-based charter network seeking to co-locate inside under-enrolled public schools under Florida’s expanded Schools of Hope law.

“What we see is the opportunity to disrupt all of our incredible public school programs,” said Zander Moricz with the Sarasota-based Social Equity Through Education Alliance, which advocates for traditional public schools. “Charter operators come in and have the opportunity to take advantage of the resources, the space, and the opportunities of public schools, which, over time, drain the life of the original public school.”

Under Connor’s plan, Sarasota County Schools would repurpose unused classrooms and buildings for district offices, childcare centers, and community partnerships.

The district also plans to convert four elementary schools — Alta Vista, Brentwood, Gulf Gate, and Wilkinson — into K-8 campuses beginning in 2026, with new STEAM and Cambridge programs designed to attract and retain families.

At other campuses:

Brookside Middle would become the Gulf Coast Academy of Innovation & Technology, focused on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and gaming

Fruitville Elementary would offer gifted magnet programming after one older building is demolished

Booker Middle and Emma E. Booker Elementary would partner with Junior Achievement, which would give students hands-on lessons in business and financial literacy

Heron Creek Middle and Venice Middle would lease space for childcare and early learning programs while adding new academic pathways



“I have to applaud Superintendent Connor right now,” Moricz said. “I think that he’s listening to families, and that’s where these solutions are coming from.”

The district currently has about 5,600 underused student seats, a number Connor hopes to reduce by redesigning schools and rebalancing enrollment. His proposal also includes stronger marketing to “embrace choice” and compete more directly with charter schools.

Mater Academy has defended its record and mission. The network’s president told Tampa Bay 28 last month that Mater is “committed to expanding access to high-quality, tuition-free public education.”

Still, the debate continues within Sarasota’s school board.

Some members say the district should focus less on charter schools and more on fixing its own challenges.

“I have asked this many times, and it’s crickets,” said Board Chair Robyn Marinelli. “Why are our schools losing enrollment?”

The Sarasota County School Board will potentially hold a special meeting on Nov. 7 to review and approve the initiative.



