News to Know for Nov. 6

Today is Thursday, and we’re inching closer to the weekend. Tampa Bay is waking up to cloudy skies this morning, but it’s still feeling warm across the Bay area. Enjoy the mild weather while it lasts, because a cold front is expected to roll in next week, and Floridians across the state should get ready to dust off that one winter coat hiding in the back of the closet.

News to Know

Customers of Duke Energy could see energy bill decreases in 2026: On Tuesday, the Florida Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy's request to lower customer bills starting next March.

Winter Haven condo residents sound alarm over sewage issues, say calls for help ignored: Neighbors in one Winter Haven condo community say they are dealing with a serious sewage issue and fear it's becoming a health hazard.

Pasco Families struggle as government shutdown halts SNAP benefits: The Volunteer Way in New Port Richey extends hours and seeks donations to meet rising demand for food assistance.

At least 12 killed in Tuesday's fatal UPS plane crash in Louisville, officials say: Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said Wednesday the known death toll had risen to 12 and included a child.



Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see mostly cloudy skies today. We'll start the day with temperatures in the 60s and warm to near 80 this afternoon. Because of the clouds, a quick sprinkle is possible, especially this afternoon.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Nearly a third of federal student loan borrowers are behind on payments, raising concerns about possible wage garnishment and prompting calls for repayment relief. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises borrowers to review their accounts regularly, contact loan servicers if delinquent, and explore available relief programs.

Bolts on the road again

The Bolts are hitting the road again tonight to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-2) at T-Mobile Arena. The Bolts secured an overtime win against the Knights back in October, and after their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, the team will look to create momentum early and get back on track.

Vegas is coming off a 1-0 home win over the Detroit Red Wings and are paced by center Jack Eichel, who’s tied for fourth in the NHL with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists).

The puck will drop at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 9:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Thursday, Nov. 6

Strengthen your body and mind with an energizing pilates session surrounded by the beauty of the park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Step onto the floor and learn lively line-dancing moves in a fun, welcoming backyard setting.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Explore striking photography that captures life through the eyes of a soldier at a compelling gallery reception.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1630 E. 7th Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



