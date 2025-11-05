Pasco Families struggle as government shutdown halts SNAP benefits

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The government shutdown is hitting many Pasco County families hard, especially those who rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

At The Volunteer Way in New Port Richey, Jeannie Xanthopoulos, the president, said she sees the need every day.

“They are worried about how much food they are getting. So, we can only give so much. We are reaching to other organizations that have food pantry days also, so they can get food not just from us, but from the community,” Xanthopoulos said.

To keep up with demand during the shutdown, The Volunteer Way is extending its food pantry hours and receiving additional deliveries from Feeding Tampa Bay. With people unsure about receiving SNAP benefits, the organization has seen lines forming outside before opening.

“Right now, I’m just getting by. I’m looking for a job. Hopefully soon,” said Dana Mattern, who relies on the food pantry.

Mattern said the political gridlock in Washington is frustrating.

“But I do understand it because there are a lot of people taking advantage of the system. But what about the people that are really struggling and trying? I mean, there is going to be tough times no matter what,” Mattern said.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-12) visited The Volunteer Way on Tuesday and addressed concerns about the ongoing shutdown.

“It really is inexcusable, the government shutdown. YeaH, we don’t want to do the blame game. I just want to open up and get to work,” Bilirakis said.

The Volunteer Way is asking for donations and volunteers, which are needed year-round, but especially now as the organization prepares to feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit thevolunteerway.org.



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He's dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others.

