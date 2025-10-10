News to Know for Oct. 10

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Friday, which means we've nearly made it through the week. To celebrate, our Good Morning Tampa Bay crew hit the road to explore Palmetto this morning as part of our biweekly community show. Palmetto is nestled just 45 minutes from Tampa and even closer to Sarasota, Bradenton, St. Pete, and some of the area’s best beaches. During our time, we met with local business owners. We learned the history and explored why the city offers a perfect blend of affordability, small-town charm, and incredible growth potential. We love connecting with all different communities in Tampa Bay, and who knows, maybe we'll come to your neighborhood next.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to we'll see mostly cloudy skies today as we head into the weekend. Morning temperatures in the 70s will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon, and there is a possibility of a few showers, mostly well east of the coast.

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Ottawa's Shane Pinto scores a tiebreaking goal late in 3rd and Senators beat Lightning 5-4

Tampa Bay jumped out to an early 3–1 lead behind goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand, Brayden Point, and Nikita Kucherov, but Ottawa stormed back with four unanswered goals. Shane Pinto’s late rebound put the Senators ahead for good, handing the Bolts a tough 5-4 loss after a strong start. Kucherov finished with two goals, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in net.

But don't let the loss get you down, because the Lightning are back on home ice Saturday night as they host the New Jersey Devils at Benchmark International Arena. Nikita Kucherov, who scored twice in Thursday’s loss, will try to keep his hot start going, while the team hopes to find a better rhythm across its new lines. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. as Tampa Bay aims to notch its first win of the season in front of the home crowd.

Coverage for Saturday night starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Friday, Oct. 9

  • Creatures of the Night
    • When: 4 p.m.
    • Where: ZooTampa at Lowry Park 1101 W. Sligh Ave, Tampa
    • Cost: $29.99
  • Keys in the Park
    • When: 5:30 p.m.
    • Where: Lykes Gaslight Park, 241 E. Madison, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Howl-O-Scream
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: Busch Gardens, 10165 N. McKinley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: tickets as low as $45.99

