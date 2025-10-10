Owner of Beachside Management encourages visitors to return to Siesta Key after last year's hurricanes

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — Business owners on Siesta Key are welcoming back visitors after back-to-back hurricanes last year.

It has been one year since Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key on October 9, 2024.

Michael Holderness, owner of Beachside Management, operates The Big Tiki Lounge and Siesta Key Beach Resort and Suites.

He said his businesses were back up and running just months after two hurricanes hit last year.

"We got after it right away. We got back open, you know, within four to five months, our properties were back in order. We got new furniture, new carpet or tile floors or whatever they needed, up and running so that was exciting," said Holderness.

Holderness said Hurricane Helene caused significant damage because storm surge flooded his properties.

"Hurricane Helene was the worst because that's where we had surge. Milton, we thought would have more surge, but at the same time the surge was coming in, Midnight Pass opened, the water receded very instantly before it became a problem," he said.

Lee Jennings, Operations Manager at Siesta Key Beach Resort, took Tampa Bay 28 around the resort. He said carpet, tile and furniture has been replaced since the hurricanes.

Jennings said the pool has been cleaned and resurfaced.

"We had a pool that was full of dark water as well as sand," he recalled.

Holderness said business has been slow in September, but he expects traffic to pick back up in January.

He encourages visitors to return.

"January looks great. January, February, March, April, those are pacing very well, probably better than they have since 2018," he said.

"We can’t forget about, you know, the small business owners and all the employees that work out here. They still work in the fall. They still need to pay their bills so you know that’s what’s important, come out and support the local community and the people that live and work here, you know, they really count on our visitors," said Holderness.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.