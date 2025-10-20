News to Know for Oct. 20

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, Oct. 20, and it’s the start of a new week in Tampa Bay. While Mondays aren’t usually the most exciting day of the week, Tampa Bay is buzzing as the Bucs prepare to take on the Lions tonight. And while the game isn’t at Ray Jay, fans will still be packing local bars and restaurants across Tampa Bay to cheer the team on with that Friday night energy, regardless of the day of the week.

News to Know

Florida’s lawmakers mull state’s fiscal forecast: solid for now, but billions in red ink loom: Strategic moves during this year’s session helped flip next year’s balance from deficit to surplus, projecting a $3.8 billion cushion in FY 2026-27.

Pasco deputies searching for suspect who shot 2 people: According to a PCSO report, a man and a woman were shot and both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Olga Fedorova/AP Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in New York.

'No Kings Day' rallies under way across the US and Europe, with millions expected to join: The organizers behind the protests, who emphasized the importance of remaining peaceful, said there were over 2,600 registered events across all 50 states.

Blindfolded crossings highlight safety challenges for the visually impaired in Pasco County: Crossing the street is something many people take for granted, but for those who are visually impaired, it can be a serious and dangerous challenge.



Tampa Bay 28+ News

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to expect a partly cloudy start this morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Isolated showers can't be ruled out this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Monday forecast with Ally Blake

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new survey shows U.S. confidence in food safety has dropped sharply, driven by rising recalls and fears of profit being put ahead of consumer health. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to stay informed about recalls and demand greater transparency in how food safety issues are handled.

Susan Solves It: Food Safety Concerns

The Bolts' weekend recap

The Bolts had a tough weekend on the road, dropping back-to-back games in Detroit and Columbus. Tampa Bay fell 2–1 in overtime to the Red Wings on Friday after Dylan Larkin scored the game-winner late in the extra period. Less than 24 hours later, the Bolts were back on the ice in Columbus, where the Blue Jackets held off a late push to hand Tampa Bay a 3–2 loss.

The team will have a short break to regroup, with their next game not until Thursday, when they return home looking to get back in the win column.

Things to Do this Monday, Oct. 20

Play along with music-filled rounds of Jukebox Bingo where song titles guide the game.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Watch cult classic horror film Re-Animator and follow a mad scientist’s wild quest to bring the dead back to life.When: 11 a.m.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Paint a haunting twist on Van Gogh’s masterpiece with swirling skies in Spooky Starry Night.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 11595 Fountainhead Dr, Tampa, Cost: Free



