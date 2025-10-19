Pasco deputies searching for suspect who shot man, woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot two people on Sunday during a fight, authorities said.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies responded to the area of Blanchette Court in Lacoochee, to investigate the shooting that occurred about 6:40 a.m.

According to a PCSO report, a man and a woman were shot both and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, an adult man, fled before deputies arrived.

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting occurred during a fight between the suspect and neighbors.

This was an isolated incident.

No other information was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.