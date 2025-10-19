Pasco deputies searching for suspect who shot man, woman

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot two people on Sunday during a fight, authorities said.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies responded to the area of Blanchette Court in Lacoochee, to investigate the shooting that occurred about 6:40 a.m.
According to a PCSO report, a man and a woman were shot both and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, an adult man, fled before deputies arrived.
A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting occurred during a fight between the suspect and neighbors.
This was an isolated incident.
No other information was made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars
Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.