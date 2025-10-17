Blindfolded crossings highlight safety challenges for the visually impaired in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Crossing the street is something many people take for granted, but for those who are visually impaired, it can be a serious and dangerous challenge.

For National White Cane Awareness Day, the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind in Pasco County invited local leaders to experience what it is like to cross a busy street without their sight.

Niki Workman, a certified orientation and mobility specialist with the Lighthouse, guided participants as they crossed Citizens Drive outside the West Pasco Government Center while blindfolded.

“It’s a place where I would not advise a blind person to cross Little Road because it’s a 'T' intersection with no audible signal,” Workman said.

Even with a guide and a cane, the experience was harrowing for many. The goal was to raise awareness about the need for more accessible intersections, including audible crosswalk signals that announce when it’s safe to cross.

“Some areas have quite a few. Some have none at all,” Workman said.

Thomas Dukeman, who is visually impaired, knows the challenges firsthand.

“Sometimes I do have to wait for people to honk at me to help further along because it’s hard to listen for traffic sometimes,” he said.

Dean Wynter, another participant whose vision is deteriorating, said traffic in Pasco County makes getting around increasingly difficult.

“New Port Richey is not a major city but you can see the amount of traffic that is out here. How many people are out here and just trying to walk or ride their bike or whatever. And more safety would help anyone that’s out here,” Wynter said.

The Lighthouse also wants to remind the public about Florida’s White Cane Law, which requires drivers to stop for pedestrians who are visually impaired and using a white cane or guide dog.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know about that,” Workman said.

The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind provides free training and support for blind and visually impaired residents in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties. Programs include orientation and mobility training, assistive technology instruction, job readiness classes, and a culinary work experience program.

Similar organizations across the Tampa Bay area, including the Lighthouse of Pinellas and the Tampa Lighthouse for the Blind, offer services such as independent living skills, employment programs and technology training to help people with vision loss live more independently.

The Lighthouse hopes that events like this will inspire local leaders to prioritize accessibility and make public spaces safer for everyone.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.