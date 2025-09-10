News to Know for Sept. 10

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we've officially made it halfway through the work week. It looks like we'll get a break from the rain, at least for the first half of the day. Some storms are expected to roll into the Tampa Bay-area in the afternoon, so if you're planning to spend time outside, the morning will be your best window. The upside? Temperatures will stay in a pleasant range, giving you the chance to comfortably enjoy some fresh air before the rain moves in.

News to Know

Hillsborough County school board removes 2 more books after state pressure: Critics say both books in question contain graphic sexual content that violates state law.

WFTS

Florida lawmakers are taking the unusual step of reviewing congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms, setting the stage for another fight over how the state’s political boundaries are drawn. Deputies looking for pickup truck in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian: Deputies said the pedestrian was struck about 9:40 p.m. Sept. 6 near the intersection of Gordon Road and Anderson Drive.



Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to mostly dry conditions on this Wednesday with temperatures in the low and mid-70s. For most towns, the highest chance of rain will mainly be in the afternoon as pop-up storms develop.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Most credit cardholders carry month-to-month balances with average monthly charges near $1,100, rising use of buy-now-pay-later options, and mixed issuer satisfaction. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises paying more than the minimum on high-interest cards, avoiding buy-now-pay-later for nonessential purchases, setting a budget with autopay, and considering balance transfers or credit counseling if debts become unmanageable.

Susan Solves It: Card Debt Trend

Things to Do this Wednesday, Sept. 10

Paint a lavender sunset while enjoying pizza at Tampa Paint n Sip.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa Cost: $35

See Pulp Fiction at Tampa Theatre and groove to its iconic soundtrack.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Craft a fall flower bouquet at Keel Farms with guidance from expert flower assistants.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $53.41



