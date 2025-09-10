Witness rushes to help driver after a tractor-trailer overturns and bursts into flames

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An employee at Awning Works Inc. in Clearwater witnessed a tractor-trailer burst into flames on Tuesday morning.

Chase Thalheimer witnessed the crash around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It happened on the exit ramp leading from Northbound I-275 to

SR 690 in Pinellas County.

Thalheimer said he parked his work vehicle on the side of the road and rushed to help the driver.

"I saw the truck roll right onto its side and then skid to a stop, and then my instincts kicked in, and I'm like I got to help him," said Thalheimer.

"I could hear screaming and yelling. I asked, are you alright? At that time, the flames were getting bad."

Thalheimer said he tried breaking several windows to reach the driver.

"I went around to the front of the truck to try to kick out the window or something and was unable to, unsuccessful, and I went to the back of the truck to kick out that window, and that was unsuccessful," he said.

Thalheimer said the tractor-trailer's cabin had overturned. He was able to help the driver out of the passenger-side door.

"Those doors are not light so I mean he was trying to open it up and I was trying to hold it, but it’s a big truck and I’m a little guy. I was able to get him out," he said.

FHP troopers said the driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

"After I got him out, he was in shock about what happened. He asked if he can call his wife. I gave my phone and let him call his wife. He was coherent, but in a lot of pain," said Thalheimer.

“Chase has been with our company for 8 years, and we will be honoring his extraordinary act of selflessness. The courage and quick action shown by Chase is nothing short of heroic,” said Jeremy Schechner, CEO. “We are thankful that Chase is safe, and we are deeply proud to have someone of such character on our team.”

The Florida Department of Transportation said that due to the accident that damaged the pavement, the northbound I-275 Exit 30 ramp to Toll SR 690 and 118th Avenue N is closed for roadway repairs.

FDOT said the ramp is expected to open sometime early Wednesday morning, weather permitting. The northbound I-275 Exit 30 lanes to both eastbound and westbound SR 686 (Roosevelt Boulevard) will remain open, according to FDOT.

DETOUR: Drivers can exit onto westbound SR 686 (Roosevelt Boulevard), then turn left and go south on 28th Street N to 118th Avenue N. However, there is no access to Toll SR 690, and Toll 686A is available except from the southbound I-275 while the northbound I-275 ramp is closed.



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

