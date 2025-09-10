Hillsborough County school board removes 2 more books after state pressure

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Public Schools will remove two more books from its libraries after a unanimous vote on Tuesday, a decision made under pressure from state officials.

The books in question are Blankets, an illustrated coming-of-age story, and Identical, a novel about twin sisters navigating family struggles. Critics say both contain graphic sexual content that violates state law.

“I certainly want children to see themselves in books. I want them to read about maybe difficult topics that they’re unsure about or trying to navigate. And those books exist in our libraries,” said school board member Stacy Hahn. “What I can’t support is the sexually graphic material that exists throughout these two books, not just in a paragraph or two.”

Last year, the board voted 5-2 to keep the books on shelves. However, the Florida Department of Education sparked a paradigm shift earlier this year when it sent a letter to Superintendent Van Ayres questioning “inappropriate materials” in school libraries.

Weeks later, Ayres was grilled by the State Board of Education and promised to make changes.

“I can assure you that our process, moving forward, will be tightened up to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” Ayres said at the state board’s June 4 meeting.

He previously pulled 55 books and will now add the two latest removals to that list.

Supporters of the decision, like Community Issues Council president Terry Kemple, praised the move.

“I think it’s great that the state weighed in, and it’s great that the school board recognized the seriousness of the issue,” he said. “Any parents that read those books — actually read the books — and then said they wanted their kids to have access to them in the school library — shame on them.”

Others who shared his viewpoint said the two books could still be purchased at bookstores or accessed at local libraries.

Critics, however, argued the process was unfair and politically driven.

“Literally judging a book by its cover or a few sentences inside is dangerous,” said Cindy Richard, a district parent. “Access to books, even the ones with difficult and scary messages, are vital to keeping our youth safe and healthy.”

Hillsborough County school board chair Jessica Vaughn initially opposed the removals but later stated that she felt threatened after previous comments by state officials. In the June meeting, former Education Commission Manny Diaz, Jr. said board members could face prosecution for resisting the removal of books that contain material “harmful” to minors.

“I’m under duress and facing explicit threats of legal actions, including possible arrest or removal from office,” Vaughn said, while explaining her decision to support the removals. “It undermines the principle of democratic governance. This kind of coercion is an abuse of power.”

The unanimous vote is likely not the end of the debate. Supporters of book removals have already signaled they want more titles reviewed.

