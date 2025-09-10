Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County deputies looking for pickup truck in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies are asking the public to help locate a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian late Saturday.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies are asking the public to help locate a pickup truck involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian late Saturday.

Deputies said the pedestrian was struck about 9:40 p.m. Sept. 6 near the intersection of Gordon Road and Anderson Drive. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle is a dark-colored, single-cab “dually” style pickup, similar to a Ford F-350 or Dodge 3500, with rooftop marker lights and possible damage to the rear driver’s-side wheel well. The driver fled the scene eastbound on Big Bend Road from Gordon Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

