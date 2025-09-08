News to Know for Sept. 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today’s Monday, and Tampa Bay sports fans are riding high after a huge weekend. USF pulled off an 18-16 upset over the Florida Gators, earning the Bulls their first national ranking in seven years. Meanwhile, the Bucs kicked off their season in Atlanta, beating out the Falcons 23-20. We don’t want to jinx it, but it’s safe to say momentum is on Tampa Bay’s side heading into a packed fall sports season.

News to Know

Bucs fans pack Tampa bar for season opener win against Falcons: Dozens gathered at The Patio Tampa to cheer on the Bucs, bringing big energy, team spirit, and hopes for a strong season ahead.

Dozens gathered at The Patio Tampa to cheer on the Bucs, bringing big energy, team spirit, and hopes for a strong season ahead. Tampa celebrates 60-year sister city bond with Barranquilla: The city of Tampa marked the 60th anniversary of its sister city relationship with Barranquilla, Colombia, during a celebration on Sunday at Old City Hall.

WFTS

The city of Tampa marked the 60th anniversary of its sister city relationship with Barranquilla, Colombia, during a celebration on Sunday at Old City Hall. Deadly rip current drownings prompt no-swim zone at popular Anna Maria Beach: Two people died in August at Bean Point. While no-swim signs have been placed, some beachgoers say the signs feel more like suggestions.

Two people died in August at Bean Point. While no-swim signs have been placed, some beachgoers say the signs feel more like suggestions. 3 men seriously injured in crash after car goes airborne on I-75: Near the Bruce B Downs Boulevard exit, the driver lost control on the wet roadway, rotated, and left the highway, FHP officials said

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect a wet start to the week with highs in the 70s on Monday morning. An area of low pressure in the Gulf will bring in higher rain chances throughout the next several days.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, September 8, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new report finds that more shoppers are using buy now, pay later services for essentials like groceries, raising financial concerns. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to reserve 'buy now, pay later' for planned, larger purchases and avoid using it for everyday essentials to prevent debt traps.

Susan Solves It: Buy Now Risks

Daly Discoveries

Tampa City Ballet to give free performance of "Cinderella" at New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Performance is part of the venue's free Annual Arts Festival this weekend.

Tampa City Ballet to give free performance at New Tampa Performing Arts Center

Things to Do this Monday, Sept. 8

Watch Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch’s picture-perfect marriage hilariously unravel in this dark comedy reimagining of The War of the Roses.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Push through a high-intensity, full-body HIIT workout in the park with Crunch Fitness.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Balance, lift, and connect through fun, skill-building Acro Yoga in a supportive group setting.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3015 7th St N, St. Petersburg Cost: $20



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.